Warm and quiet start to June

We’ve had a quiet, but warm and muggy end to the month of May across Central Texas. Temperatures this Wednesday afternoon soared into the upper 80s with ample sunshine… But factor in the humidity, we all felt a degree or two warmer. Most didn’t see a single drop of rain and will likely continue to remain rain-free into Thursday too, but with all of the moisture in our air, we can’t rule out a stray shower from popping up during the afternoon and early evening hours - Mainly east of I-35, but the better rain chances stay east of I-45 or well out to our northwest in the Panhandle. For the 1st day of June, very seasonable conditions will continue. Temperatures will be back into the upper 60s for the morning and warm into the upper 80s to around 90° for the afternoon. Feels-like temperatures Thursday will be in the low 90s across Central Texas with lots of sun shining down.

The better chance for showers and storms will remain well out to our west, across the Texas Panhandle, Thursday and even into Friday. We’ll monitor activity on Friday as some storms may make a run into Central Texas Saturday morning. The more likely scenario is that the energy from Friday’s storms will move into our area and allow a better chance for scattered showers and storms to develop throughout the day on Saturday. Temperatures Friday and Saturday will remain into the upper 80s and low 90s - Which is where we should be at this time of the year. The weekend is looking a bit rainy. If you have any outdoor plans, you may want to have indoor backup plans ready to go. It won’t be raining all day, but it’ll be occasionally rainy at times. The better chance for widespread rain returns on Sunday. Sunday’s rain will be driven by Saturday’s activities and occur wherever any leftover boundaries remain. With better coverage of rain expected Sunday our temperatures will lower down into the mid 80s. Through much of next week an unsettled weather pattern continues. Each day we’ll continue to keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Temperatures look to remain into the upper 80s for much of next week as some rain chances hang around. Again, those upper 80s are actually cooler than where we should be - Which is typically around 90° to 91°.

