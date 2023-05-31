Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Woman killed in Killeen rollover was speeding, not wearing seatbelt: police

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Amanda Elizabeth Love, 41, as the woman who died after she was thrown out of a car during a rollover Monday morning.

The accident happened at about 10:15 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Stan Schlueter Loop. When the officers arrived, they found Love lying along the shoulder of the roadway.

She was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition. Love succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital by the Justice of Peace Cliff Coleman.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed Love was driving a black Lexus NX 350 westbound on W. Stan Schlueter Loop “at a high rate of speed.”

Police further said Love lost control of the vehicle, drove off the roadway, and collided with landscape fixtures, causing the vehicle to roll.

“The driver was found was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle,” police said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
Cameron (left) and Craig Chamberlain (right)
Cameron Chamberlain, wife of missing Fort Cavazos soldier, found dead, post officials say
Christopher Grider, seen here getting tear-gassed, is a Central Texas vineyard owner who claims...
Central Texas vineyard owner sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection
Spc. Craig Chamberlain
Missing Fort Cavazos soldier found alive by civilian search group

Latest News

Troy Whiteside, 43
Rockdale suspect charged with aggravated assault, attempted capital murder
One dead after explosion at plant in Franklin, Texas
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott swears in John Scott
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott names interim attorney general pending outcome of Paxton’s trial
An explosion at the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin was reported Wednesday morning
One person dead in Franklin power plant explosion