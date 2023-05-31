Woman killed in Killeen rollover was speeding, not wearing seatbelt: police

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Amanda Elizabeth Love, 41, as the woman who died after she was thrown out of a car during a rollover Monday morning.

The accident happened at about 10:15 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Stan Schlueter Loop. When the officers arrived, they found Love lying along the shoulder of the roadway.

She was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition. Love succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital by the Justice of Peace Cliff Coleman.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed Love was driving a black Lexus NX 350 westbound on W. Stan Schlueter Loop “at a high rate of speed.”

Police further said Love lost control of the vehicle, drove off the roadway, and collided with landscape fixtures, causing the vehicle to roll.

“The driver was found was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle,” police said.

