Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

10 Things To Do: June 3-4

10 Things in Central Texas this weekend
10 Things in Central Texas this weekend(KWTX)
By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Click the hyperlinks for more details:

1. Shakespeare in the Park: Julius Caesar

2. Waco Walks: Annual Tornado Remembrance

3. Beat the Heat Family Day

4. Central Presbyterian Church Wide Garage Sale

5. Heart of Texas Builders Association Parade of Homes

6. Bold Republic Brewing Co. 5th Year Anniversary Party

7. 2023 Levitt AMP Waco Music Series: Sioux Young with Smooth Nature

8. The Play That Goes Wrong

9. Sketch Artist Social Club

10. Summer Taste of Texas Wine, Spirits, and Cheese

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
Cameron (left) and Craig Chamberlain (right)
Cameron Chamberlain, wife of missing Fort Cavazos soldier, found dead, post officials say
Spc. Craig Chamberlain
Missing Fort Cavazos soldier found alive by civilian search group
His parents, Gorden and Virginia Chamberlain, say they found Craig with a few bruises on his...
Parents of missing Fort Cavazos soldier say tip led them to their son