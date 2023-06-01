Age is just a number: Players between 50-80 years old compete in national Senior Softball Tournament in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than 35 softball teams traveled to Waco for the Senior Softball Tournament, which is held every five years across the nation.

The ages of the competitive seniors who are participating in the tournament are between 50 and 80.

Phillip Morris, 75, and his team, The 75 Nightriders, hail from Houston. He said has been playing for more than 20 years, and the sport is the secret to his youth.

“My wife doesn’t like me to be gone to tournaments, but she likes the fact that I’m still mobile and I’m playing. It keeps me young,” said Morris.

Senior Softball National Director, Keith Parker, said one of the most impressive parts of the game is seeing players’ mobility.

“To be able to do a sport—swinging a bat, hit a ball, fill the ball, throw it, it’s amazing. With some of these older ages, especially,” said Parker.

But Morris’ favorite part is being with his brothers.

“Mainly the comradery of the team. It’s great. The guys are wonderful, and I love playing the game. I’ve been playing it all of my life,” said Morris.

Morris said that he’s hopeful the 75 Nightriders win the tournament.

But as long as Morris has his faith and friends, then he’s at peace.

“God has been good to me. Jesus is the center of my life. I like to come out here and give a witness for my lord and just be with these guys, they’re great guys,” said Morris.

The tournament continues throughout the weekend.

Qualifiers will move on to the world tournament in Las Vegas starting in September.

