Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing teen

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public for help locating Edwin Perez, 15, a Bell County teenager reported missing on June 1.

The boy is 5′7″ tall, weighs about 90 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the 6100 block of Block Knob Creek Road in the Heidenhimer area of Bell County.

The sheriff’s department said Perez was wearing a gray short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black crocs with socks at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 254-933-5412.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.