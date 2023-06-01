Bomb threats at Texas A&M laboratory, apartment complex prompt evacuations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two bomb threats at Texas A&M University forced immediate evacuations Thursday afternoon.

A second Code Maroon alert was sent out for a bomb threat at the Nuclear Magnet Resonance Facility, located on Olsen Boulevard. The facility is being evacuated.

🔴UPDATE: Texas A&M now reports a second bomb threat that's been received on campus at the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Facility. Evacuations in progress. All others are asked to avoid the area.



▶️Details on the 1st threat: https://t.co/82Xx9l75QK pic.twitter.com/ACgUHuOFND — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) June 1, 2023

Just 45 minutes earlier, a CodeMaroon alert went out just before 1:15 p.m., declaring a bomb threat at the White Creek Apartments, an apartment complex located on the west side of campus.

Residents are being told to evacuate immediately. The White Creek Community Center is available for those who need a place to go.

All others are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

