Bomb threats at Texas A&M laboratory, apartment complex prompt evacuations

Two bomb threats were called in to the university less than an hour apart
File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two bomb threats at Texas A&M University forced immediate evacuations Thursday afternoon.

A second Code Maroon alert was sent out for a bomb threat at the Nuclear Magnet Resonance Facility, located on Olsen Boulevard. The facility is being evacuated.

Just 45 minutes earlier, a CodeMaroon alert went out just before 1:15 p.m., declaring a bomb threat at the White Creek Apartments, an apartment complex located on the west side of campus.

Residents are being told to evacuate immediately. The White Creek Community Center is available for those who need a place to go.

All others are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

