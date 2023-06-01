Advertise
CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Houston “jugger” robs bank customer outside convenience store

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives in Houston are asking the public for help with information that leads to the arrest of an alleged “jugger” who robbed a bank customer as he walked into a convenience store.

“Jugging” is when robbers stake out banks looking for customers exiting with cash. The criminals then follow the unsuspecting customers. In some instances, they will break into the customer’s vehicle, hoping the customer left the cash behind while running other errands.

In other cases, like this one in Houston, the robbers follow the customer to a location where they will ambush and rob them. The case in Houston happened on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at around 12:40 p.m.

Houston jugging suspect
Houston jugging suspect(Houston PD Robbery Division)

Surveillance footage obtained by police shows the victim walking into a convenience store in the 3500 block of Laura Koppe soon after leaving a bank with money.

The man told police he was approached from behind by a man who forcibly grabbed a box of coins he was holding.

The suspect then ran back to a dark colored Jeep SUV and fled the scene.

Police said detectives obtained a license plate number from the suspect vehicle, but are still seeking the identity to the unknown suspect.

Houston police described him as a Black man wearing dark clothing.

If you have information, call call 713-222-TIPS.

WATCH: KWTX@4 segment on increase in jugging crimes

The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Police warn of 'jugging' theft, Dairy Queen looking for their biggest fan, and more - 5.31.23

