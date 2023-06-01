Happy meteorological summer, y’all!

It’s pretty difficult to believe that it’s already June and it’s already summer! Today is the first day of meteorological summer which is the warmest 3 month period of time in the Northern Hemisphere. Summer is of course marked by hot temperatures and generally dry weather, but we’re expecting to start off the hot weather season with some hold-over May weather. We’ll stay dry for a few more days, but showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend. and into next week. Today’s weather will be about the same as it was yesterday. We’re starting out a bit warmer with morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s with highs settling in the upper 80s late this afternoon. Will we reach 90° this afternoon? In a few spots, sure, but we’ll likely notch a cooler-than-normal day to start summer. Today’s weather continues tomorrow too with mild morning lows in the upper 60s being joined by afternoon highs near 90°. Friday should be a bit warmer than Thursday and many spots will likely top out at or slightly above 90°.

We’re not expecting showers and thunderstorms Thursday or Friday, but storms are expected well west of our area Friday afternoon. Those storms will push toward us overnight and some of us west of I-35 could see some rain after sunset, but overnight rain chances are only near 20%. Better storm chances return Saturday and especially Sunday and Monday. We’re expecting showers and thunderstorms to bubble up in the heat of the day each afternoon, but most of Saturday’s storms will be around our area and may not actually be in Central Texas. Rain chances near 30% Saturday with highs near 90° will give way to a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms Sunday with a high temperature in the mid-80s. We won’t all see rain Sunday as the storms won’t be moving much thanks to weak upper-level winds, but downpours and breezy winds are expected with any storms that bubble up. Monday will feature a 40% chance of storms as, again, scattered rain forms during the heat of the day. We’re keeping rain chances around for the entirety of the next work week, but those rain chances are low for now. The daily thunderstorm activity we’re forecasting isn’t like a typical cool season chance for storms. Instead of being driven by a larger upper-level disturbance, most of the storms will be driven by the heat of the day and by whatever remnant boundaries are left over from the previous day’s storms.

