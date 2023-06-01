‘It broke my heart’: Damaging testimony in trial of ex-police officer accused of fondling boy at wedding reception

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - David Christopher Boen gave a teenage boy alcoholic drinks, fondled his penis at Boen’s best friend’s wedding in 2017, and then offered to perform oral sex on the boy’s older brother while groping at his pants on the way to a post-wedding dinner, prosecution testimony in Boen’s trial revealed.

Boen, 34, a former police officer in Clifton and Meridian, and a former McLennan County deputy constable, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on a second-degree charge of indecency with a child by contact. Boen also worked as a McLennan County jailer.

Boen’s chief accuser, who was 15 at the time, underwent cross-examination Wednesday from one of Boen’s attorneys, Vic Feazell, after testifying Tuesday that Boen got him drunk, lured him to a wooded area during the wedding reception and grabbed his penis.

In prosecution testimony Wednesday, Ashley Duncan, who has a child with the accuser’s older brother, testified that she has known Boen for years and attended the wedding. She said Boen, who served as a groomsman at the wedding, asked her about her sex life with her then-boyfriend.

“I never expected him to ask me a question like that,” she said.

Duncan said Boen asked her and her boyfriend to give him a ride to IHOP after the reception. She said Boen’s wife was mad at him because he disappeared during the reception and she was looking for him.

She said her boyfriend started feeling ill while driving to IHOP, so she drove the rest of the way while her boyfriend rode in the back seat. Duncan told jurors that Boen asked her permission to perform oral sex on her boyfriend, and persisted in grabbing at his pants, belt buckle and crotch area.

“He was totally trying to get into his jeans and was grabbing his pants to try to get to that area,” she said. “He said, ‘Please, nobody will know.’ It was very surprising because, like I said, I grew up with him.”

During Feazell’s cross-examination of the accuser, Feazell charged that the boy made up the accusations against Boen to deflect the fact that he got drunk to the point of becoming ill after the wedding, and because he was mad that Boen, who was a policeman in Clifton at the time, warned him that he could arrest him for underage drinking.

The man, who now is 21, denied Feazell’s allegations, and said it was Boen who kept refilling his glass with vodka and orange juice, who lured him away from the reception, and offered to perform oral sex on him.

Feazell asked him about lying to his parents, telling them he ate some bad sausage at the wedding reception. The accuser testified he would later reveal to his parents that Boen got him drunk and fondled his penis in the wooded area.

“If you really didn’t want to admit it was you, it would be really easy for you to blame it on the guy who made you mad, wouldn’t it,” Feazell asked. The man said no.

Feazell asked him if he ever fantasized about men, and why he was wearing a gay pride ankle bracelet.

The boy explained that he made the multi-colored ankle bracelet at church, telling jurors that it is a symbol to remind him that God is close to him at all times. He said it has nothing to do with gay pride.

In other prosecution testimony, Ty Hardy, a Hill County Sheriff’s Office deputy, testified that he and Boen have been good friends for many years and he considered him like a brother. It was at Hardy’s wedding at the Karem Shrine building near China Spring where Boen is alleged to have fondled the 15-year-old.

He said Boen got extremely drunk at the reception and disappeared for a time. He said Boen’s wife was crying and looking for him at the reception, and cried again later that evening when she drove herself to IHOP after the wedding and waited more than 30 minutes for Boen to get there.

After the boy told his mother about the abuse allegations about a year after the wedding, Hardy said he advised her that if she believed Boen did something to her son, she needed to report it.

He said while he overlooked the fact that Boen plied the boy with liquor at his wedding because of their lifelong friendship, he couldn’t look the other way when the sexual abuse allegations surfaced.

“To me, that’s a heinous crime,” Hardy said. “I can’t be associated with that. I’m a member of law enforcement. I enforce the law. I can’t be associated with it. To be honest with you, it broke my heart. I cried over it.”

“Our wedding night is a memory me and my wife were supposed to cherish forever. Now, it’s just a horrible memory,” he said.

Prosecutors Tara Avants and Liz Buice will continue to present their case when the trial resumes Thursday morning.

