Itasca ISD superintendent arrested in online predator sting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Stephens, 47, the Superintendent of Schools at Itasca ISD in Hill County, was arrested on June 1 during an undercover sting targeting sex predators looking for teen victims online in Harris County, said Alan Rosen, the constable for Harris County Precinct 1.

Stephens is a former coach, principal and assistant principal in various schools districts around Texas. Footage shared by investigators indicates he was arrested at Itasca High School. “Stephens has been around children his entire work life,” Rosen said.

The central Texas superintendent was arrested along with six other men during the sting, and charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Rosen said Stephens was planning to travel to Houston to engage in sex acts with a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

Stephens allegedly used a social media app to send explicit photos of himself to an undercover investigator, Rosen said, and asked the person he believed to be a girl to send him photos in return.

“He sent images of his private parts and asked for nude images in return,” said Rosen. “He told the undercover investigator he was at work and some of the disturbing photos appear to have been taken in his office.”

