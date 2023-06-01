Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Itasca ISD superintendent arrested in online predator sting

Michael Stephens allegedly sought sex from a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Stephens, 47, the Superintendent of Schools at Itasca ISD in Hill County, was arrested on June 1 during an undercover sting targeting sex predators looking for teen victims online in Harris County, said Alan Rosen, the constable for Harris County Precinct 1.

Stephens is a former coach, principal and assistant principal in various schools districts around Texas. Footage shared by investigators indicates he was arrested at Itasca High School. “Stephens has been around children his entire work life,” Rosen said.

The central Texas superintendent was arrested along with six other men during the sting, and charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Rosen said Stephens was planning to travel to Houston to engage in sex acts with a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

Stephens allegedly used a social media app to send explicit photos of himself to an undercover investigator, Rosen said, and asked the person he believed to be a girl to send him photos in return.

“He sent images of his private parts and asked for nude images in return,” said Rosen. “He told the undercover investigator he was at work and some of the disturbing photos appear to have been taken in his office.”

This is a developing story.

Michael Stephens
Michael Stephens(Harris County Constable PCT 1)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
Cameron (left) and Craig Chamberlain (right)
Cameron Chamberlain, wife of missing Fort Cavazos soldier, found dead, post officials say
Spc. Craig Chamberlain
Missing Fort Cavazos soldier found alive by civilian search group
His parents, Gorden and Virginia Chamberlain, say they found Craig with a few bruises on his...
Parents of missing Fort Cavazos soldier say tip led them to their son

Latest News

KWTX@4: Comedian Sherri Shepherd brings "Two Funny Mamas" Comedy Tour to the Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge in Killeen - 6.1.23
Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Auto supplier refusing to recall auto part, KWTX Longball Tournament, and more - 6.1.23
Edwin Perez
Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing teen