Killeen ISD board names Jo Ann Fey as lone finalist for superintendent position

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees named Dr. Jo Ann Fey as the lone finalist for the district’s position of Superintendent.

The announcement follows a 6-0 vote by the Board of Trustees today at a Special Called Meeting. Ms. Purser was not in attendance but submitted a statement sharing her confidence in the decision.

Fey is currently the Superintendent of Midlothian Independent School District.

“The Board of Trustees is excited to announce Dr. Fey as our candidate to lead our organization to new heights of student achievement. She has a proven track record of successfully working with sub populations that greatly resemble those of Killeen Independent School District. Not only has she been successful with these groups, but it is also where her passion lies to serve,” stated Board President Brett Williams.

Former superintendent Dr. John Craft left the school district earlier this year after he accepted an offer to become superintendent of Northside ISD in the San Antonio area.

Her education includes a Bachelor of Arts from Southern Methodist University, a Master’s of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University, a Master’s of Education from Houston Baptist University, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Lamar University. Dr. Fey has also successfully completed the District Leadership Program and the Superintendent Program at the prestigious Holdsworth Center.

“I cannot wait to work alongside a board and community that has a relentless focus on excellent outcomes for ALL students with a specific interest in underserved populations while still upholding competitive co-curricular and extra-curricular programs!,” said Fey.

Dr. Fey is married to William Fey, who was stationed at Fort Cavazos while in the United States Army; together, they have three children. Their adult son is a teacher, their eldest daughter is a collegiate athlete, and their youngest daughter will attend Killeen Independent School District.

The Board of Trustees will vote on Dr. Fey’s official hiring after the state-mandated 21 day waiting period has elapsed.

