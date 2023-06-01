Marlin man charged with manslaughter following fatal crash killing elderly woman

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department has arrested Marlin resident Lee Jordan Murrow, 31, for manslaughter and injury to a child, due to reckless driving that caused the fatal crash on May 17.

The Waco Police Department is investigating a crash that claimed the life of 81-year-old Dorthey Small, of Fountain, Colorado, and sent a toddler to the hospital.

It happened shortly after 12 p.m. on May 17 in the 1000 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Police said the driver of a Mazda 5 was traveling south down MLK, made a U-Turn, and was struck by a second vehicle, causing the two vehicles to collided with a third vehicle.

Two passengers riding in the Mazda 5 were thrown out of the vehicle, and had to be transported to a local hospital.

Police said a 3-year-old girl suffered minor injuries. Small was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Occupants of the other two vehicles involved are expected to be okay,” a police spokeswoman said.

