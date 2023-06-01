Advertise
Spirit Airlines passengers sees huge delays from technical issue

FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.
FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.(KBJR/CBS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Spirit Airlines said it experienced “technical issues” Thursday morning.

On social media, the airline said its website, app and airport kiosks were down.

The issues have resulted in delays and long customer lines at airports.

Spirit apologized but did not have a time frame for when the issue would be fixed.

Passengers flying Spirit on Thursday have two options - wait it out at the airport or request a refund and fly later.

