Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Three killed in head-on collision in Falls County after driver attempts to pass vehicle: DPS

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on June 1 revealed three people were killed in a head-on collision on SH-53 approximately six miles west of Rosebud after one of the drivers attempted to pass a vehicle.

The collision was reported at approximately 6:05 a.m. when the driver of a Honda Accord traveling east crashed into an oncoming Hyundai Sonata, DPS said.

The driver of the Hyundai, Kayla Zan, 40, of Bremond, and the passenger of the Honda, Dion Joshua, 28, of Columbus, Georgia, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, Ja’Quon Cordarius, 28, of Columbus, Georgia, was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple, where he was later pronounced dead.

“When passing another vehicle on a two-lane road, ensure you can safely pass. This includes giving yourself time to return to your correct lane before oncoming traffic arrives. When in doubt, do not pass and never pass in a no-passing zone,” DPS said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
Cameron (left) and Craig Chamberlain (right)
Cameron Chamberlain, wife of missing Fort Cavazos soldier, found dead, post officials say
Spc. Craig Chamberlain
Missing Fort Cavazos soldier found alive by civilian search group
His parents, Gorden and Virginia Chamberlain, say they found Craig with a few bruises on his...
Parents of missing Fort Cavazos soldier say tip led them to their son

Latest News

Seniors between 50-80 years old compete in national Senior Softball Tournament
Age is just a number: Players between 50-80 years old compete in national Senior Softball Tournament in Waco
File graphic
Waco renter accused of recording invasive images of tenant using bathroom
All clear at Texas A&M after bomb threats
Angela Boggs, Grayson's grandmother, says doctors will try taking Grayson off the ventilator...
Valley Mills boy still in come following freak lightning strike accident