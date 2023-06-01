Three killed in head-on collision in Falls County after driver attempts to pass vehicle: DPS

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on June 1 revealed three people were killed in a head-on collision on SH-53 approximately six miles west of Rosebud after one of the drivers attempted to pass a vehicle.

The collision was reported at approximately 6:05 a.m. when the driver of a Honda Accord traveling east crashed into an oncoming Hyundai Sonata, DPS said.

The driver of the Hyundai, Kayla Zan, 40, of Bremond, and the passenger of the Honda, Dion Joshua, 28, of Columbus, Georgia, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, Ja’Quon Cordarius, 28, of Columbus, Georgia, was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple, where he was later pronounced dead.

“When passing another vehicle on a two-lane road, ensure you can safely pass. This includes giving yourself time to return to your correct lane before oncoming traffic arrives. When in doubt, do not pass and never pass in a no-passing zone,” DPS said.

