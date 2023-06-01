Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Train carrying hazardous materials derails, causing highway closure in Minnesota

Derailed train cars are seen from the highway in Minnesota. (Chris Orwig via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Minn. (CNN) - Officials say a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Minnesota just south of the Canadian border Wednesday.

There were no injuries reported and no immediate signs of leaks, but the derailment forced a highway closure.

Kittson County’s emergency management director said precautionary measures were being taken in case leaks did happen.

The Canadian Pacific train consisted of 25 cars, including some tank cars carrying an unspecified flammable liquid.

Officials didn’t provide details about how many cars derailed.

Details weren’t immediately available about the cause.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted the site has been contained and experts will survey the area.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
Cameron (left) and Craig Chamberlain (right)
Cameron Chamberlain, wife of missing Fort Cavazos soldier, found dead, post officials say
Spc. Craig Chamberlain
Missing Fort Cavazos soldier found alive by civilian search group
His parents, Gorden and Virginia Chamberlain, say they found Craig with a few bruises on his...
Parents of missing Fort Cavazos soldier say tip led them to their son

Latest News

A poster with pictures of Crown Prince Hussein and his fiancee, Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif is...
Jordan’s crown prince weds scion of Saudi family in ceremony packed with stars and symbolism
Lee Jordan Murrow, 31,
Marlin man charged with manslaughter following fatal crash killing elderly woman
This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum.
White House announces sanctions in Sudan as warring sides fail to abide by cease-fire
FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. The...
FDA warns consumers not to use off-brand versions of Ozempic, Wegovy