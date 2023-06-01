Weather pattern change for the weekend: rain chances return

We are full steam ahead into summer with the meteorological start to summer today! Good news... we aren’t locked into a hot and dry summer pattern yet. We still have hope for rain and by the time the weekend rolls around, our rain chances are going up.

Friday should be a bit warmer than Thursday and many spots will likely top out at or slightly above 90°. We’re not expecting showers and thunderstorms Thursday or Friday, but storms are expected well west of our area Friday afternoon. Those storms will push toward us overnight and some of us west of I-35 could see some rain after sunset, but overnight rain chances are only near 20%. Better storm chances return Saturday and especially Sunday and Monday as high pressure starts to back off a bit.

We’re expecting showers and thunderstorms to bubble up in the heat of the day each afternoon, but most of Saturday’s storms will be around our area and may not actually be in Central Texas. Saturday brings us another day with highs around 90°, but we trend cooler (back into the mid 80s) with the return of clouds and rain by Sunday. We won’t all see rain Sunday as the storms won’t be moving much thanks to weak upper-level winds, but downpours and breezy winds are expected with any storms that bubble up. Monday will feature a 40% chance of storms as, again, scattered rain forms during the heat of the day.

We’re keeping rain chances around for the entirety of the next work week, but those rain chances are low for now. The daily thunderstorm activity we’re forecasting isn’t like a typical cool season chance for storms. Instead of being driven by a larger upper-level disturbance, most of the storms will be driven by the heat of the day and by whatever remnant boundaries are left over from the previous day’s storms.

The start of June also means the beginning of Atlantic Hurricane Season. Tropical Depression Two has formed in the Gulf that looks to bring some locally heavy rainfall over portions of the Florida Peninsula through this weekend even though it’s expected to start to pull away, southward, over the next few days.

