3 Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured including in Killeen

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) -– Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted are back in custody following their arrests in May.

David Earl Thomas, 62, a high-risk sex offender, was arrested by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office in Lubbock on May 17. In the 1980s, Thomas was convicted of two counts of burglary of a habitation with the intent to violate or abuse the victim sexually, following incidents involving a 15-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl.

In the early 1990s, he was convicted of theft and received a 25-year sentence in prison. In 2002, Thomas was convicted of robbery and sentenced to five years in confinement. He was discharged from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison in 2017.

Thomas had been wanted since March 2023, when the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

Nehemiah Khalil Hicks, 24, affiliated with the Fly Money Gang, was arrested in Dallas by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents on May 22

Hicks had been wanted since July 2022, when the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued multiple warrants for his arrest, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of assault of a family/household member with previous convictions and assault causing bodily injury.

Additionally, in January 2023, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for the assault of a family/household member with previous convictions.

Kentrell Lamar Fletcher, 35, affiliated with the Gangster Disciples gang, was arrested in Killeen on May 25 by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, Deputy U.S. Marshals, Killeen Police Department and Coryell County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2008, Fletcher was convicted of burglary of a habitation and subsequently sentenced to three years of confinement in a TDCJ prison. In 2010, he was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and subsequently sentenced to 15 years in a TDCJ prison. He was released on parole in September 2020.

Fletcher had been wanted since November 2022, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation (original offense: aggravated assault).

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

