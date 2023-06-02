Advertise
Couple waves of rain possible going into the weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
We end the week with pretty normal June weather but going into the weekend, the high pressure that’s been in control of our weather slides to the south and that opens the door for a pattern change that brings us higher rain chances. . Now, the weekend won’t be completely soggy and the rain that’s coming will just be scattered around the area. Rain could start as early as tonight, for some, but the best rain chances start to take over Sunday and even for the first few days of next week.

Tonight storms in West Texas may drift our way over night and give our western counties a roll of the dice chance for some rain. The timing of the rain tonight could be from 9 PM and 1 AM, as thunderstorms fall apart as they enter our region. For the weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to blossom in North and West Texas Saturday afternoon but we could avoid rain for a good chunk of the day. That means the heat and humidity combo really rule the day and high temperatures reach around 90 - feeling like the low 90s. A few pop-up storms are possible, mainly east of I-35, during the afternoon, but the best storm chances will start to arrive after around 5 PM. Although we’re growing more and more confident the rainfall coverage and potential Sunday, the location and timing of Sunday’s storms depends on what happens with Saturday’s storms. The best rain chances likely come near and east of I-35 Sunday midday and into the afternoon, but we’ll have an area wide storm chance. Severe storms aren’t expected, but localized heavy downpours could lead to a flooding risk, especially if storms move over the same locations day in and day out. Sunday’s rain should drag temperatures down into the low-to-mid 80s for highs. Through Sunday, we’re expecting between 0.25″ and 1″ of rain to fall with higher totals within any thunderstorms. The daily afternoon storm chances should continue for the majority of next week too but the rain chances are lower due to less confidence in timing and coverage. When rain chances fall out of the forecast next weekend, we may be tallying 1″ to 2″ of rain across our area!

