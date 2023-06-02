Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Employee accused of stealing over $300K from Cherokee County tax office

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - An employee with the Cherokee County tax office was indicted May 22 for theft from the county.

Gina Denise Upshaw, 62, of Rusk, was arrested in connection with disappearance of funds from the Cherokee County tax office. Upshaw has been charged with theft, tampering with a governmental record and money laundering. The theft charge indicated that she stole over $300,000.

The indictment follows a 15 month investigation by the Texas Rangers, and the audit was received on May 19. Upshaw’s specific position with the county has not been released.

Further details will be released after the trial is complete.

Related

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
Spc. Craig Chamberlain
Missing Fort Cavazos soldier found alive by civilian search group
His parents, Gorden and Virginia Chamberlain, say they found Craig with a few bruises on his...
Parents of missing Fort Cavazos soldier say tip led them to their son
According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Cameron (left) and Craig Chamberlain (right)
Cameron Chamberlain, wife of missing Fort Cavazos soldier, found dead, post officials say

Latest News

Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 6.1.23
Stephen Lee Diamond, 54, of Waco,
Waco property owner accused of recording invasive images of tenant using bathroom
KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: June 2, 2023
Good News Friday: June 2, 2023