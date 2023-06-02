Ex-Clifton police officer denies allegations he fondled boy at wedding reception

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Clifton police officer testified Thursday he “chewed out” a 15-year-old boy for getting drunk at his sister’s wedding in 2017, but denied the boy’s accusations that he sexually abused him in a wooded area near the wedding reception.

David Christopher Boen, 34, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on a second-degree felony indecency with a child by contact charge. Boen, who works now as catering manager for a local barbecue restaurant, is a former McLennan County jailer, McLennan County Precinct 1 deputy constable, and Meridian police officer who was fired from his Clifton police job after his arrest in 2018.

Boen refuted the testimony of at least seven prosecution witnesses about the events of June 10, 2017, when he and his wife, Carrie, attended the wedding of a fellow law enforcement officer at the Karen Shrine hall near China Spring.

A 21-year-old man, who was 15 at the time, testified Tuesday that Boen gave him and his friends “screwdrivers” from a glass mug Boen, a groomsman, was given by the wedding party. He said he got really drunk because he wasn’t accustomed to drinking and Boen asked him to walk with him to a dark area away from the reception hall, where he said Boen asked him if he had ever had oral sex.

He said Boen fondled his penis after he twice pulled down his pants to prove to Boen that he was not aroused by their sex-related conversation.

The girlfriend of the accuser’s older brother testified Wednesday that Boen insisted on riding with her and the boy’s brother to an after-wedding dinner at IHOP. She told the jury that Boen asked her if he could perform oral sex on the accuser’s older brother, who was in the backseat, and persisted to grope him while fumbling with his belt.

Boen denied all the allegations and said the only time he spoke with the accuser was when he went outside to a covered patio to smoke a cigarette and saw the boy, his friend and his cousin passing around beers.

“I saw they were drinking and I asked them what they were doing,” Boen said. “I told him he was at his sister’s wedding, and she was marrying a cop and he ought to have some respect. I got on them pretty good.”

He said the boy and the others were clearly drunk and unsteady of their feet. The boy cursed him and told Boen it was none of his business, Boen said.

Boen asked the boy to walk over to the edge of the parking lot so he could speak to him alone, but they didn’t walk as far from the reception as the boy told the jury they did, Boen said.

He said anytime his nieces or nephews give him “attitude” he likes to talk to them alone. He said he had a close friend who got killed in a drunken-driving wreck while they were in high school, and he wanted to impress upon the boy about the dangers of underage drinking.

Boen told the jury he always considered himself a “protector” of others, including his siblings, and that is why he chose law enforcement as a career.

The boy cursed Boen again, he said, and stormed off toward the wooded area. Boen said he went back inside to dance with his wife and never saw the boy again that night.

Boen denied testimony from the boy and his friend that Boen gave them vodka and orange juice in the glass mug he received at the wedding, telling jurors that he broke the mug before the reception while trying to load items into his truck.

Boen said his arrest cost him his job in Clifton and took a devastating toll on his wife, who testified Thursday that she fell into a deep depression, and was diagnosed as bipolar following Boen’s arrest.

Boen and his wife both denied the groom’s account that Boen was really drunk the night of the wedding. Both said Boen didn’t ride with the boy’s brother, and his girlfriend to IHOP as the woman claimed.

“That can’t be true unless I’m in two places at one time,” Boen said.

He also denied the testimony of others that he made vulgar, explicit statements about the bride and one of the bridesmaids.

Carrie Boen testified that her husband rode with her to their home in Bosqueville after the wedding and then they drove to meet other members of the wedding party at IHOP. She denied that she cried at the wedding while looking for him or was crying while waiting for Boen to get to IHOP, as others testified.

She told the jury she loves her husband and doesn’t want to see him go to prison, but said she would not lie for him.

Prosecutors Tara Avants and Liz Buice, and defense attorneys Vic Feazell and Aubrey Robertson, will give jury summations when the trial resumes Friday morning.

If convicted, Boen faces up to 20 years in prison.

