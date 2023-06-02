Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Falls County sheriff warns community of scammers posing as law enforcement officers

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN)
By Danika Young
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez on Friday, June 2, warned his community of scam callers falsely identifying as law enforcement officers - even using fake badge numbers and deputy names - after a resident was duped out of nearly $3,000.

The first victim received a call from the suspect caller who claimed the victim had forgotten to appear for jury duty, and that a warrant for his arrest had been issued. The suspect caller said he would be arrested shortly, or he could pay a certain amount of money for the problem to be solved.

The victim deposited $2,900 to the location instructed by the caller. Later in the day, he received the same call from the suspect asking for more money to be deposited. The victim became suspicious and reported these calls.

“I asked him, ‘why did you do that?’ and he said, ‘He sounded so professional. He quoted some of the penal code book to me, so I thought he was an actual law enforcement officer in this county,’ and so he went with it,” Sheriff Lopez said.

Following the first scam call, there have been four more reported calls in Falls County and another in Waxahachie, Texas.

The callers tell residents that a warrant has been issued for their arrest because they failed to appear in court. These residents were also told they needed to deposit money to a specific location to avoid an arrest. These calls were reported and none of these individuals paid the requested deposits by the suspect caller.

“Luckily, out of the 5 of those calls, only one made the mistake of going through with it, but they’ve all indicated the individual who called sounds professional and sounds like he knows what he’s talking about,” Sheriff Lopez said.

Lopez says he wants the public to know that law enforcement would never call a resident and inform them of a warrant for arrest. He says they would certainly not ask for an X amount of cash to be deposited at a certain location.

“If they ask you for money so they can fix the problem for you, that right there should tell you, hang up,” Sheriff Lopez said.

Lopez says if you have received a call like this, call your local law enforcement agency to report the call to help locate the suspect caller or group of callers.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
His parents, Gorden and Virginia Chamberlain, say they found Craig with a few bruises on his...
Parents of missing Fort Cavazos soldier say tip led them to their son
Spc. Craig Chamberlain
Missing Fort Cavazos soldier found alive by civilian search group
Cameron (left) and Craig Chamberlain (right)
Cameron Chamberlain, wife of missing Fort Cavazos soldier, found dead, post officials say
According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

KWTX@4: Wild Imaginings presents a Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar - 6.2.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Volkswagen brings back the VW Bus, a message in a bottle heading to space, and more - 6.2.23
A few cautionary signs along BLORA Beach
BLORA beach to reopen without lifeguards with swim at your own risk in place
(Source KWTX Staff)
Free Fishing Day in Texas for June 3