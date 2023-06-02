Free Fishing Day in Texas for June 3

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texans can fish on any public water body in the state without a fishing license on Free Fishing Day June 3.

Anglers help the conservation effort with their license purchase, with 100 percent of fishing license fees going to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The fees fund on-the-ground conservation efforts such as fish stocking that help make Texas one of the best places in the country to fish.

“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said Craig Bonds, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Inland Fisheries Director.

To help celebrate Free Fishing Day, TPWD offers multiple resources to provide fun, high-quality fishing opportunities to anglers of all skill levels and all ages.

