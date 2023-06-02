Get ready for a soggy weekend!

It will NOT be a weekend washout. Scattered showers and storms have been well away from our area so far this week, but the energy kicking up showers and storms in West Texas moves into North and Central Texas tonight and gives us about a week of rain chances about 30% or above starting tomorrow. Severe storms aren’t expected, but localized heavy downpours could lead to a flooding risk, especially if storms move over the same locations day in and day out. Today’s weather features mostly dry and hot weather. Morning temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. We’ll see a few occasional clouds but it’ll generally be a mostly sunny day. Could we see a pop-up shower east of I-35 this afternoon? Sure, but the next real opportunity for rain arrives from severe storms firing up in West Texas this afternoon. Today’s afternoon storms will barrel toward Central Texas after sunset and between roughly 9 PM and 1 AM, we could see decaying thunderstorms near and west of I-35. Tonight’s rain chances are only near 20% since it’s more likely than not that the storms will weaken before they get here. Even if the rain does get here, the storms shouldn’t produce more than a few tenths of an inch of rain before they dissipate.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to blossom in North and West Texas Saturday afternoon but we could avoid rain for a good chunk of the day. Morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. A few pop-up storms are possible, mainly east of I-35, during the afternoon, but the best storm chances will start to arrive after around 5 PM. Storms aren’t guaranteed since the trigger for storms is decaying thunderstorms, but rain could be heavy and there could be a stray stronger storm with gusty winds and maybe even some up to quarter-size hail. Although we’re growing more and more confident the rainfall coverage and potential Sunday, the location and timing of Sunday’s storms depends on what happens with Saturday’s storms. The best rain chances likely come near and east of I-35 Sunday midday and into the afternoon, but we’ll have an area wide storm chance. Unlike Saturday’s late day storms, Sunday’s storms don’t have much of a chance to produce severe weather. Heavy rain, lightning, breezy winds? Sure, but we likely won’t see much more than that. Sunday’s rain should drag temperatures down into the low-to-mid 80s for highs. Through Sunday, we’re expecting between 0.25″ and 1″ of rain to fall with higher totals within any thunderstorms. The daily afternoon storm chances should continue for the majority of next week too but the rain chances are lower due to less confidence in timing and coverage. When rain chances fall out of the forecast next weekend, we may be tallying 1″ to 2″ of rain across our area!

