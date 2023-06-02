Good News Friday: June 2, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton ISD wants to congratulate its Primary and Secondary Teachers of the Year. Shout out to 3rd grade High Point Elementary Teacher, Meloney Jefferson and Kate Kelley who is an AP English teacher at Lake Belton High School. Both teachers say, they are honored to be recognized.

If you bough a drink from Dutch Bros. 2 Fridays ago on may 19th. You likely helped out in its held its 17th annual “Drink One for Dane” fundraiser. The company says it raised $2.5 million dollars to raise awareness for ALS. It is commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. They are donating the money to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Starting a new job can be tough but Waco ISD’s, Ashley Beekman-King from Mountainview Elementary and Kylie Muegge at University High School seems to have no problem with that. They have won the districts “First Year” Teacher Award aka the Rookie award. It is also called the Virginia Dupuy Award which recognizes “rising stars” in education.

We just want to say congratulations to Mrs. Olvera who is retiring after 14 years at Waco ISD. She was a bilingual teacher for 4th and 5th grades. She has also taught 1st and regular 5th grades. Your brother tells us you also taught at Brownsville ISD for 10 years.

Congratulations to all the seniors across Central Texas who graduated this year. We wanted to recognize the students who put the most blood, sweat, and tears into making sure they were the best of the best. Shoutout to all these Valedictorians who worked their entire school careers to get where they are. Goodluck on your journeys!

A big congrats going out to Dalia Salazar. She’s the winner of this year’s Sykora Family Ford in West’s “May is for Moms” contest! She’ll be getting a brand new set of tires for her vehicle. Our own Camille Hoxworth was on hand at the dealership to announce Ms. Salazar as the winner.

