Midway ISD students turn grocery sacks into sleeping mats for the homeless on ‘Weaving Wednesdays’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some local elementary school students are using grocery sacks to make sleeping mats for a passion project which is helping area homeless people have a place to rest their heads.

The students are 4th and 5th graders at South Bosque Elementary in the Midway ISD, and spent the last semester coming together for what they called “Weaving Wednesday” where they used grocery sacks and crocheted them into a sleeping mat.

Lindsey Stevens is the gifted and talented specialist at the school who is overseeing the work.

“Weaving Wednesdays started as a passion project from one of my students. In the fall, my students created passion projects, and those are, basically, where we ask the students what they are interested in, and they get to explore lots of different topics and some of the students chose to explore things related to the theme of impact.”

Jeanelle Hammond was the 5th grader who came up with the plan for the mats.

She had seen something similar at a school she attended out of state and wanted to bring the project to Central Texas.

“I thought I would bring it to Texas so the homeless have an opportunity to sleep better,” Jeanelle said.

So far the kids, they kids have made one mat.

It’s a tedious process that involves hours and hours of work.

“Approximately 12 to 15 students dedicated probably 60 to 80 hours this semester to work on it,” Stevens said.

But that one mat has already made a huge difference in the life of a homeless man in Central Texas.

The students recently donated the mat to a nonprofit called Journey to the Streets, a group which helps the homeless through Journey Christian Community Church in China Spring.

Phyliss Shows works with the nonprofit and said she’s already seen the homeless person the mat was gifted to sleeping on it near downtown Waco.

“We are so blessed when we get the mats,” Phyliss said. “We used to have a group before COVID that made them for us. Now, I have one lady that does so it was exciting to get this one.”

Jeanelle said seeing their hard work make a difference in the lives of the less fortunate made the long hours worth it.

“It was really fun to work together with all the students, that everyone cooperated and came together to weave plastic bags for the homeless,” Jeanell said. “It warmed my heart. "

“Its a game changer for street life,” Phyliss added.

The South Bosque 5th graders are now headed to River Valley Middle School next year where they say they hope to continue Weaving Wednesday.

Stevens said she also hopes to keep the work up at South Bosque and possibly get together with the students to work over the summer.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.