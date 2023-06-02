Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

North Texas police find two kilograms of fentynal in home

Authorities found the fentanyl that was enough for 900,000 doses, along with other drugs and...
Authorities found the fentanyl that was enough for 900,000 doses, along with other drugs and multiple guns.(FORT WORTH POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - The Fort Worth Police Department found almost two kilograms of fentanyl Thursday.

Fort Worth PD Narcotics Task Force officers and Homeland Security Investigators executed a search on a house in Fort Worth selling fentanyl.

Authorities found the fentanyl that was enough for 900,000 doses, along with other drugs and multiple guns.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
His parents, Gorden and Virginia Chamberlain, say they found Craig with a few bruises on his...
Parents of missing Fort Cavazos soldier say tip led them to their son
Spc. Craig Chamberlain
Missing Fort Cavazos soldier found alive by civilian search group
Cameron (left) and Craig Chamberlain (right)
Cameron Chamberlain, wife of missing Fort Cavazos soldier, found dead, post officials say
According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

(Left to right: David Thomas, Nehemiah Hicks, Kentrell Fletcher)
3 Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured including in Killeen
Christopher Hundl, 38, of Waco, was released from the McLennan County Jail Wednesday after...
‘Spiritual mentor’ of ex-Baylor campus minister arrested in sexual abuse of two Waco boys
Gina Denise Upshaw
Employee accused of stealing over $300K from Cherokee County tax office
Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 6.1.23