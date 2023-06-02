North Texas police find two kilograms of fentynal in home

FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - The Fort Worth Police Department found almost two kilograms of fentanyl Thursday.

Fort Worth PD Narcotics Task Force officers and Homeland Security Investigators executed a search on a house in Fort Worth selling fentanyl.

Authorities found the fentanyl that was enough for 900,000 doses, along with other drugs and multiple guns.

