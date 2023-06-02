North Texas police find two kilograms of fentynal in home
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - The Fort Worth Police Department found almost two kilograms of fentanyl Thursday.
Fort Worth PD Narcotics Task Force officers and Homeland Security Investigators executed a search on a house in Fort Worth selling fentanyl.
Authorities found the fentanyl that was enough for 900,000 doses, along with other drugs and multiple guns.
