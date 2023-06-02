Advertise
Remember to Move Over or Slow Down

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FROM: TxDOT

The side of a highway may be a complex environment, but it’s also the daily work space for law enforcement, first responders, and roadside construction and maintenance workers. Texas drivers can do their part to keep these workers safe by following the state’s “Move Over or Slow Down” law.

The Move Over or Slow Down law, which traditionally has required drivers to yield to police, fire and emergency vehicles, has been expanded over the years to provide the same protection for TxDOT work crews and other roadside workers.

This law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when approaching emergency vehicles, law enforcement, tow trucks, utility service vehicles, TxDOT vehicles or other highway construction or maintenance vehicles using visual signals or flashing lights activated on the roadside. On roadways with posted speed limits of 25 miles per hour or less, drivers must reduce their speed to 5 miles per hour (Texas Transportation Code 545.157).Drivers who fail to give emergency and work crews space to safely do their jobs can receive a ticket with a fine of up to $200. If there is a crash that causes injury to a worker, drivers can be fined up to $2,000.

