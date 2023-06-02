Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 6.1.23

By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas.

Cafe Cappuccino at 1001 Richland Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 86.

According to the food safety worker, the sanitizer was too strong.

The food manager’s and latest inspection needed to be posted in a public location.

There were damp, soiled wiping clothes on the counter and there were rusty shelves in the walk-in cooler.

This place needed a re-inspection.

--

Garibaldi Restaurant at 3319 Brook Circle in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 89.

Of course, this is after it failed a few weeks ago with a 59, then made improvements and got a 92 last week.

Now this week, it has slipped a couple of points.

According to the food safety worker, the asado, chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, and the Puerco Verde weren’t kept cool enough.

The reach-in cooler was not holding the right temperatures and the sanitizer was way too strong.

Because of the repeat violations, this place needed another re-inspection.

--

Waite’s Pancake & Steakhouse at 929 Lake Air Drive in Waco failed a re-inspection with a 97.

According to the food safety worker, there was no mop sink which was a repeat violation.

There was dust on the refrigerators in the prep area.

The other violations from the original inspection were corrected.

Still, this place had a re-re-inspection.

--

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Taquisa Waco-Mobile at 2515 Clay Avenue in Waco.

You’ve likely seen this food truck around.

It’s not just on the health department’s good list, but apparently, the locals love it.

You have your choice of meat including some specialty items such as pork ears, pork skins, tongue and beef tripe.

This place is also a popular catering business.

“Report Card” segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
Spc. Craig Chamberlain
Missing Fort Cavazos soldier found alive by civilian search group
His parents, Gorden and Virginia Chamberlain, say they found Craig with a few bruises on his...
Parents of missing Fort Cavazos soldier say tip led them to their son
According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Cameron (left) and Craig Chamberlain (right)
Cameron Chamberlain, wife of missing Fort Cavazos soldier, found dead, post officials say

Latest News

Stephen Lee Diamond, 54, of Waco,
Waco property owner accused of recording invasive images of tenant using bathroom
KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: June 2, 2023
Good News Friday: June 2, 2023
Weaving Wednesdays at South Bosque Elementary in Waco.
Midway ISD students turn grocery sacks into sleeping mats for the homeless on ‘Weaving Wednesdays’