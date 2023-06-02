Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 6.1.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas.

Cafe Cappuccino at 1001 Richland Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 86.

According to the food safety worker, the sanitizer was too strong.

The food manager’s and latest inspection needed to be posted in a public location.

There were damp, soiled wiping clothes on the counter and there were rusty shelves in the walk-in cooler.

This place needed a re-inspection.

--

Garibaldi Restaurant at 3319 Brook Circle in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 89.

Of course, this is after it failed a few weeks ago with a 59, then made improvements and got a 92 last week.

Now this week, it has slipped a couple of points.

According to the food safety worker, the asado, chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, and the Puerco Verde weren’t kept cool enough.

The reach-in cooler was not holding the right temperatures and the sanitizer was way too strong.

Because of the repeat violations, this place needed another re-inspection.

--

Waite’s Pancake & Steakhouse at 929 Lake Air Drive in Waco failed a re-inspection with a 97.

According to the food safety worker, there was no mop sink which was a repeat violation.

There was dust on the refrigerators in the prep area.

The other violations from the original inspection were corrected.

Still, this place had a re-re-inspection.

--

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Taquisa Waco-Mobile at 2515 Clay Avenue in Waco.

You’ve likely seen this food truck around.

It’s not just on the health department’s good list, but apparently, the locals love it.

You have your choice of meat including some specialty items such as pork ears, pork skins, tongue and beef tripe.

This place is also a popular catering business.

“Report Card” segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

