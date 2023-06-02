Advertise
Texas man accused of breaking into apartment units, stealing women’s underwear

Brandon George
Brandon George(Huntsville Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Brandon George, initially arrested for alleged burglary of a habitation on May 22, is facing additional burglary charges after several victims told police their underwear was stolen, the Huntsville Police Department announced Friday.

George was arrested on June 1 and booked into the Walker County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Investigators said some of the stolen underwear has been linked to victims who already filed a report with police, but they believe there may be other victims in the area who do not know their items were stolen.

“George was seen outside several apartments, lurking near bedroom windows,” police said.

If you believe you are a victim, call Huntsville police at 936-291-5417.

