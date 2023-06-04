Advertise
Bosque County Sheriff investigating shooting that left two injured

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Bosque County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people with gunshot wounds.

BCSO deputies responded to a residence on FM 1991 relating to a fight, around 2:50 a.m.

A potential suspect has been identified but officials will continue to investigate.

In a release, BCSO said, “This was an isolated incident and we can say with confidence that there is no danger or threat to the public at this time.”

Both victims are believed to be in stable condition.

