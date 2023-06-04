Advertise
Killeen police say man killed in wreck was speeding, not wearing seatbelt

Female passenger, also not wearing a seatbelt, critically injured, police say
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police said Daurick Romel Scott Jr., 23, the man who died after a wreck involving several vehicles Saturday, was speeding and not wearing a seatbelt when he caused a chain-collision wreck that claimed his life, and critically injured a passenger.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Rosewood Drive and E. Central Texas Expressway at about 4:20 p.m. on June 3 to investigate a collision that resulted in a driver getting pinned.

Scott Jr. and a female passenger in his vehicle were transported to hospitals in critical condition. Scott Jr. succumbed to his injuries at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, and was pronounced dead by Justice of Peace Gregory Johnson at 4:44 p.m.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed Scott Jr. was driving gray Dodge Challenger while traveling east on E. Central Texas Expressway “at a high rate of speed” as he approached the intersection of Rosewood Drive on the inside turn-left only lane.

Upon entering the intersection, police said, the driver of the Challenger “disregarded the turn marks at the intersection and struck a red Dodge Durango that was attempting to make a left turn at the intersection.”

After the impact, the Challenger struck a traffic light pole, and the Dodge Durango continued across the center median, striking a semi-truck trailer attempting to turn onto E. Central Texas Expressway from the turn-around.

Police said Scott Jr. and the female passenger in the Dodge Challenger were not be wearing seatbelts. The female, whose age was not provided by police, was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White.

Police did not provide an update on the female passenger’s condition.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

