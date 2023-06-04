Police investigating overnight shooting at College Station apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

Police began receiving multiple reports of gunshots at the Bend Apartments on Crescent Point Parkway in College Station shortly around 4:20 a.m.

Police say one victim was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. No information about the victim or their condition has been released.

This is a developing story. KBTX will update this story as new information is independently confirmed or verified by our newsroom.

9:00 a.m UPDATE @KBTXDonnie is there on Crescent Pointe and officers are still there investigating this shooting. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/M4cVSrVteS — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) June 4, 2023

