Police investigating overnight shooting at College Station apartment complex

Police investigating overnight shooting at the Bend Apartments in College Station.
Police investigating overnight shooting at the Bend Apartments in College Station.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

Police began receiving multiple reports of gunshots at the Bend Apartments on Crescent Point Parkway in College Station shortly around 4:20 a.m.

Police say one victim was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. No information about the victim or their condition has been released.

This is a developing story. KBTX will update this story as new information is independently confirmed or verified by our newsroom.

Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
