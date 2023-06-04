Police investigating overnight shooting at College Station apartment complex
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.
Police began receiving multiple reports of gunshots at the Bend Apartments on Crescent Point Parkway in College Station shortly around 4:20 a.m.
Police say one victim was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. No information about the victim or their condition has been released.
This is a developing story. KBTX will update this story as new information is independently confirmed or verified by our newsroom.
