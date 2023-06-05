Advertise
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say

Two family members drowned while trying to save one another. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A 17-year-old and his uncle drowned in an Alabama pond Sunday afternoon while trying to save one another, according to Lawrence County officials.

Chief Deputy Brian Covington said the teen was chasing after a dog into the pond but struggled to get back to shore, so his uncle went in to help.

Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in the water himself.

The 17-year-old went back in the water to save his uncle, but he also went underwater and didn’t come back up, according to officials.

Covington said another 15-year-old nephew tried to go in after them but was stopped by family members.

The Lawrence County Coroner identified the 17-year-old as Gabriel Alonzo and his uncle as 36-year-old Julio Chich Alvarez.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

