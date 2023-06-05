Traffic backed up on I-35S after semi rolled onto its side in Bruceville-Eddy
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRUCE-VILLE EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - All lanes on the southbound side of of I-35 in Bruceville-Eddy are closed after a semi rolled.
TRAFFIC ALERT: A tractor trailer and pickup truck collided on I-35 South. Southbound lanes are closed at Bruceville-Eddy and traffic is backed up for miles. pic.twitter.com/RtZqAL2old— Megan Boyd (@MeganBoydKWTX) June 5, 2023
KWTX is working on getting more information regarding the wreck.
If possible, avoid the area.
