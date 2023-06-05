Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Traffic backed up on I-35S after semi rolled onto its side in Bruceville-Eddy

18 wheeler is on its side, causing traffic.
18 wheeler is on its side, causing traffic.(KWTX Staff)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUCE-VILLE EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - All lanes on the southbound side of of I-35 in Bruceville-Eddy are closed after a semi rolled.

KWTX is working on getting more information regarding the wreck.

If possible, avoid the area.

LIVESTREAM:

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
File Graphic (KWTX)
Three killed in head-on collision in Falls County after driver attempts to pass vehicle: DPS
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
Michael Stephens
Itasca ISD superintendent suspended following arrest in sex sting

Latest News

Police in Texas are searching for two suspects after one woman was fatally shot, a man was shot...
1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting of family, police say
Temple Police investigate shooting that left one person injured and property damaged
College Station police responded to a burglary at Twin Liquors early Monday morning.
College Station police search for suspect following liquor store burglary
Bell County jury to weigh death sentence versus life imprisonment for Cedric Marks