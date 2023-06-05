College Station police search for suspect following liquor store burglary

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for a suspect following a burglary at a liquor store Monday.

It happened in the Jones Crossing Shopping Center along Wellborn Road near Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Police say an alarm went off at Twin Liquors just before 2 a.m. Monday. The alarm company could see people inside. Responding officers saw a suspect vehicle backed in front of the building, according to David Simmons, CSPD Public Information Officer.

Officers have been searching the other businesses in the area. Bryan Police and Texas A&M University Police assisted with the call.

Officers were dispatched to Twin City Liquor, 11663 FM 2154, for a burglary of a building. CSPD SWAT, Bryan PD and UPD are on scene assisting. Please avoid the area of Jones Crossing Shopping Center. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/yBhylkVFCA — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) June 5, 2023

