College Station police search for suspect following liquor store burglary

College Station police responded to a burglary at Twin Liquors early Monday morning.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for a suspect following a burglary at a liquor store Monday.

It happened in the Jones Crossing Shopping Center along Wellborn Road near Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Police say an alarm went off at Twin Liquors just before 2 a.m. Monday. The alarm company could see people inside. Responding officers saw a suspect vehicle backed in front of the building, according to David Simmons, CSPD Public Information Officer.

Officers have been searching the other businesses in the area. Bryan Police and Texas A&M University Police assisted with the call.

