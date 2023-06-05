H-E-B holding job fair for Temple distribution warehouse positions

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Texas-based grocer H-E-B is hosting a hiring fair on Wednesday, June 7, for full-time warehouse order selector positions at the new warehouse located in Temple.

The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the H-E-B Temple Warehouse at 4401 Corporate Way.

According to a news release, the starting pay for the positions is $19 an hour “with nights and weekend hourly premiums available.”

Benefits also include a 10-percent H-E-B product discount program, annual pay reviews, partner stock plan, 401k plan with four-percent company match, paid time off, and a health, vision and dental plan.

