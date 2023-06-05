Advertise
Indiana man pleads no contest in sexual abuse of girl in Central Texas

Erin Langdon, 44, pleaded no contest to second-degree felony indecency with a child by contact
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An Indiana man pleaded no contest Monday to sexually abusing a young girl seven years ago.

Prosecutors recommended that Chance Erin Langdon, 44, be placed on deferred probation for 10 years in exchange for Langdon’s no contest plea to second-degree felony indecency with a child by contact.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Langdon, of Ellettsville, Ind., in 2016 after a 9-year-old girl reported he touched her inappropriately over her clothes.

The girl underwent a forensic interview in which she reported that Langdon followed her into her bedroom in January 2016 and grabbed her genital area from behind.

“When asked what his hand was doing, she made a back and forth rubbing motion with her hand to demonstrate,” an arrest affidavit alleges. “She described the feeling as ‘weird and nasty.’”

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court will sentence Langdon Aug. 9 after reviewing a presentence report from probation officers.

If the judge grants Langdon deferred probation, there will no final judgment of guilt if he successfully completes the terms and conditions of probation. If he does not, he faces up to 20 years in prison if prosecutors seek to adjudicate his guilt by revoking his probation.

