Man arrested for allegedly running over woman after she was thrown from vehicle

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges following the death of his spouse who was found on the side of the road with severe injuries in south Laredo over the weekend.

Gerardo Delgado Jr. 32, was taken into custody after the incident, since he remained at the scene.

For now, he’s being charged with driving while intoxicated, according to police.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 3 a.m. when officers received a call about a woman who was injured at the 100 block of Highway 83 heading southbound.

The woman, later identified as Sandra Leticia Pedraza, 47, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Preliminary reports from police suggest that the injuries sustained by Pedraza were consistent with someone who may have exited a moving vehicle.

Police also reveal that Pedraza was allegedly run over after exiting the vehicle.

“We did recover eyewitness accounts and even video is my understanding that actually showed the moment when the door of the vehicle opens up and the woman is then out of the vehicle while it’s in motion and then underneath the vehicle,” said Investigator Joe Baeza.

The investigation remains ongoing and Delgado could face additional charges following a toxicology report and autopsy.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.