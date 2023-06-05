Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Man arrested for allegedly running over woman after she was thrown from vehicle

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges following the death of his spouse who was found on the side of the road with severe injuries in south Laredo over the weekend.

Gerardo Delgado Jr. 32, was taken into custody after the incident, since he remained at the scene.

For now, he’s being charged with driving while intoxicated, according to police.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 3 a.m. when officers received a call about a woman who was injured at the 100 block of Highway 83 heading southbound.

The woman, later identified as Sandra Leticia Pedraza, 47, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Preliminary reports from police suggest that the injuries sustained by Pedraza were consistent with someone who may have exited a moving vehicle.

Police also reveal that Pedraza was allegedly run over after exiting the vehicle.

“We did recover eyewitness accounts and even video is my understanding that actually showed the moment when the door of the vehicle opens up and the woman is then out of the vehicle while it’s in motion and then underneath the vehicle,” said Investigator Joe Baeza.

The investigation remains ongoing and Delgado could face additional charges following a toxicology report and autopsy.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
Michael Stephens
Itasca ISD superintendent charged in online child sex solicitation sting suspended with pay
File Graphic (KWTX)
Three killed in head-on collision in Falls County after driver attempts to pass vehicle: DPS

Latest News

Bryan shooting critically injures one person
OSHA continues investigation into fatal incident at power plant near Franklin
The Landry and Price family of 5 lost everything in an apartment fire in College Station.
CSFD report: Fire that displaced College Station family started in dryer vent
CSFD report: Fire that displaced College Station family started in dryer vent
Oak Grove Power Plant near Franklin
OSHA continues investigation into fatal incident at power plant near Franklin