Over the counter livestock antibiotics will soon require prescription in Texas

Starting on June 11, over the counter livestock antibiotics will require a prescription in Texas.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Specialist, Ron Gill, said this has been In the works since 2018 as concerns for antibiotic resistance in animals and in humans who consume animal products increase.

“The antibiotics that are in question are the ones that are considered medically important in human medicine,” Gill said.

Gill said medications that are only used for livestock will not be affected. With the new rule going into effect next week, he said ranchers should start preparing.

“We normally use veterinarians for emergency management only. And we really need to change that to more of a family doctor mentality,” Gill said.

Advising ranchers to not wait until an emergency, but instead take animals in for more frequent checkups.

“Hopefully, we can reduce the need for antibiotic treatments, and therefore save money on cattle operation and livestock operation,” Gill said.

However, a local cattle rancher, Ben Wible, has concerns about getting into a vet if there is an emergency.

“You have a time concern, being able to get it and whether they have it on hand or not,” Wible said.

He said some of these circumstances could be life or death. To avoid this, he has stocked up on some of the medications he says are essential, but expects will be restricted. He encourages other ranchers to do the same.

Gill said this rule will take some adjusting to, but he hopes it changes Texas agriculture for the better.

