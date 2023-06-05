Temple Police investigate shooting that left one injured and property damaged

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured and two homes and a vehicle damaged.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning at the 400 block of S. 32nd St.

When officers arrived to the scene, they did not find a victim. They found that gunshots damaged two homes and a vehicle.

Officers were soon dispatched to the 1200 block of S. 26th St where they found a male victim with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim is currently receiving treatment at Baylor Scott & White.

The Temple Police Department said they are still investigating if the two calls are related. They have not identified a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information should contact the TPD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

