Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Temple Police investigate shooting that left one injured and property damaged

(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured and two homes and a vehicle damaged.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning at the 400 block of S. 32nd St.

When officers arrived to the scene, they did not find a victim. They found that gunshots damaged two homes and a vehicle.

Officers were soon dispatched to the 1200 block of S. 26th St where they found a male victim with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim is currently receiving treatment at Baylor Scott & White.

The Temple Police Department said they are still investigating if the two calls are related. They have not identified a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information should contact the TPD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
File Graphic (KWTX)
Three killed in head-on collision in Falls County after driver attempts to pass vehicle: DPS
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
Michael Stephens
Itasca ISD superintendent arrested in online predator sting

Latest News

Bell County jury to weigh death sentence versus life imprisonment for Cedric Marks
Camille's Sunday Evening Fastcast
Cedric Marks
Bell County jury to weigh death sentence versus life imprisonment for Cedric Marks
fastcast CLARK horse horses sunset sunrise pink blue grass pond lake
Camille's Sunday Evening Fastcast