Traditional summertime heat is lurking...

There comes a point in every Central Texans’ year where the local meteorologist says something along the lines of “enjoy these cool highs in the 80s while you can” tongue-in-cheek because the weather pattern may flip to a traditional summertime one. Well, folks, high temperatures in Central Texas will be in the 80s for the next few days thanks to rain chances and clouds so enjoy those cool highs in the 80s while you can because forecast model data is suggesting that we’ll be flirting with the triple-digits next week! We’ll get to the heat in a minute, but first we’ll have to discuss the impending scattered rain. Temperatures in the mid-60s this morning will be joined by maybe a stray sprinkle or two west of I-35. Overall, most of us will stay rain-free to kick off the day. Mostly cloudy skies will only allow highs to warm into the low-to-mid 80s. Although we’re not seeing a lot of heat today, we expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to bubble up after 1 PM in the heat of the day. These scattered showers and storms are most likely near and south of Highway 190 and I-14, in the Brazos Valley, and near and west of Highway 281. We’ll all have the chance for rain, it’s just that those locations are more favored for seeing rain. Any scattered showers and storms that form will dissipate shortly after sunset as we lose daytime heating. We’ll see another day of pop-up afternoon showers and storms Thursday, but highs will be a touch warmer in the mid-80s and rain chances will be a bit lower near 30% as opposed to today’s 40% rain chance.

We’ll still potentially see a few isolated afternoon showers and storms Wednesday, but rain chances drop to near 20% and highs will get very close to 90°. The area of low pressure off the coast of California that’s sending us moisture and disturbances to kick up the rain will depart later this week and that’ll likely bring us a mostly dry Wednesday, a likely completely dry Thursday, and a mostly dry Friday. The extra sunshine that’ll return should boost temperatures back close to average in the upper 80s Wednesday and then into the low 90s Thursday and Friday. Another area of low pressure will replace the first one along the west coast of California and that’ll again bring us some scattered rain this weekend, but the pop-up storms should also be joined by some heat as a ridge of high pressure attempts to build from the south. We’re expecting highs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to stay close to average in the low 90s, but when the ridge of high pressure dominates next week, highs will turn scorching and we could approach 100° in some spots by next Wednesday!

