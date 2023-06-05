True summer heat is closing in

We only have high temperatures in the mid 80s for one more day so the ‘ticking time bomb’ to hotter weather has been started. Tuesday features a mostly cloudy sky and highs only in the mid 80s - we have an upper level low spinning on top of us & helps to bring enough energy to initiate some afternoon showers and storms. That upper low is sliding eastward and will eventually move out & take with it the rain and milder heat.

Wednesday is a touch warmer in the mid-80s and rain chances will be a bit lower with only isolated rain chances in the forecast. After that, rain is very limited to end the week with the sun returning and temperatures quickly climbing into the upper 80s/low 90s.

Another area of low pressure along the west coast of California looks to move in for the weekend & that’ll again bring us some scattered rain this weekend, but the pop-up storms should also be joined by some heat as a ridge of high pressure attempts to build from the south. We’re expecting highs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to stay close to average in the low 90s, but when the ridge of high pressure dominates next week, highs will turn scorching and we could approach 100° in some spots by next Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.