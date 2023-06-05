Advertise
Woodway man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

Shawn Roger Roby asking for deferred probation
Shawn Roger Roby
Shawn Roger Roby(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Woodway man arrested last year after Woodway police investigated a cyber tip pleaded guilty Monday to four counts of possession of child pornography.

Shawn Roger Roby, 28, pleaded guilty before 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly without a sentencing recommendation from the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office, but his attorney told the court he is seeking deferred probation.

Kelly will sentence Roby Aug. 9 after reviewing a presentence report compiled by probation officers. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Woodway police arrested Roby in May 2022 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the uploading of child pornography to a web-based storage platform.

A forensic examination of Roby’s electronic devices revealed multiple files of child pornography, officers said.

Roby remains free on bond.

