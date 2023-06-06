Advertise
Affidavit: Waco man assaulted mother, stole her car after she delivered food, and led deputies on a pursuit

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - William Glenn Paten II, 31, is charged with robbery and evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle, after he allegedly assaulted his mother, stole the woman’s car moments after she delivered food to him, and then led authorities on a pursuit, an arrest affidavit states.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, June 5, Waco police officers were dispatched to 1119 JJ Flewellen after a woman called 911 to report she had just been assaulted and robbed by her son. When police arrived, they learned the woman’s son, identified in the warrant as Paten, allegedly stole her 2014 Jaguar XF.

The woman said Paten called her, and asked her to bring him food. When she met him outside the home, Paten took the food and placed it in the trunk of his mother’s Jaguar. The woman told Paten she “did not have time for this,” and Paten allegedly cursed at her, and threatened he would “beat her (B**** A**).”

The victim, who was still in the car, backed up and got out of the car to remove the food from the trunk. That’s when, the woman alleges, her son ran towards her, punched her, and knocked her to the ground. “The victim tried several times to get back into the car to leave, but Paten would not let her,” the arrest warrant states, “Paten would throw her to the ground and kick her.”

The woman was able to get away from Paten, and run to a neighbor’s home to call 911. Police said she suffered injuries to her legs.

Paten, the arrest warrant states, drove away in his mother’s Jaguar. The woman’s car was reported stolen, and sheriff’s deputies spotted Paten at about 10:40 p.m.

A deputy attempted to pull Paten over, but the man allegedly refused to stop, and led authorities on a chase that lasted nearly one hour, the arrest warrant states.

Paten was eventually taken into custody and booked into the McLennan County Jail. He is being held without bond.

