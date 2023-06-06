An early start to triple-digits is likely this year!

Although Central Texans have been treated to cooler-than-normal temperatures in April and May, we all knew that it wouldn’t last forever. We’re expecting to flip the switch from Spring to Summer is just a few days. If this is your first summer in Central Texas, welcome and buckle up! If you’re a seasoned Central Texan, y’all know that we’re about ready to bake. Temperatures today will still be below average as we see morning lows in the mid-60s warm into the mid-80s. It should be a touch warmer today than it was yesterday but not by terribly much. We’ll also have a chance for a few pop-up showers and storms this afternoon too. Just like the past few days, we really don’t have a spark for showers and storms in our area and the best rain chances likely will surround our area. Still, a few pop-up showers and storms are possible during the afternoon hours near and especially west of I-35. Today’s rain chances are near 30%. We could again see a stray pop-up thunderstorm or two Wednesday, but the rain chances will slip to 20% as high temperatures warm close to 90°.

Wednesday will likely be the last day with a high temperature below average for the foreseeable future. We’re expecting abnormally warm temperatures for at least a week a likely longer as a ridge of high pressure builds across the region. We really won’t get under the heat dome until next week, but the return of southerly winds will pull up warmth from the south starting Thursday as highs reach the low-to-mid 90s. Highs should then stay in the mid-90s from Friday through next Monday with some upper 90s potentially returning Saturday. We will have a low chance for a few pop-up showers and storms near and especially east of I-35 breaking off of a cold front that won’t reach our area, but I wouldn’t bet on much rain. We’ll start to really see the influence of the heat dome next Monday as the shower and thunderstorm chances shut down but it’ll settle close to our area Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and potentially beyond. Highs in the mid-90s Monday should climb into the upper 90s Tuesday and then likely settle close to 100° Wednesday. Highs are expected to warm up a bit more on Thursday too. Long-range forecast model data doesn’t really show the ridge of high pressure breaking down and there’s a possibility that we could start a multi-day streak of triple-digit highs that likely lasts into the end of the month.

