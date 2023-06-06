Advertise
Austin girl dies after she is shot in the head at apartment complex overnight

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A girl shot in the head at an apartment complex overnight died after she was taken to a local hospital, police said.

The shooting happened at The Bridge at Harris Ridge Apartments in the 1500 block of East Howard Lane at about 1:30 a.m. on June 6.

Several 9-1-1 callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of the apartments.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a girl had been shot.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

The investigation is still ongoing. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s 31st homicide of 2023.

