Baylor Scott & White celebrates the superheroes of National Cancer Survivors Day

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor Scott and White Temple doctors plus cancer patients gathered outside the Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center in honor of National Cancer Survivors Day.

The day recognizes anyone who has beat cancer or has recently been diagnosed with the disease.

This year’s theme was superheroes to celebrate the bravery patients show throughout cancer treatment.

Delena Hunt was among those who shared stories of what gives them hope to keep fighting, plus their first diagnosis. She says she first received a breast cancer diagnosis in 2019 and was declared cancer-free in 2020, but the cancer has since returned.

”My journey is going to continue and it’s mutated into the triple negative. The triple negative I will probably end up with the rest of my life having some type of treatment. But that’s okay, we can do this,” said Hunt.

Kids in attendance could color superhero masks to fit the theme and cancer survivors could pick up keychains with messages of hope,.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.