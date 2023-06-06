Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Bryan shooting critically injures one person

Bryan police are investigating a shooting Monday night in the 3300 block of S College Avenue near Fairway Drive.
Bryan police are investigating a shooting Monday night in the 3300 block of S College Avenue...
Bryan police are investigating a shooting Monday night in the 3300 block of S College Avenue near Fairway Drive.(KBTX Photo by Donnie Tuggle)
By Morgan Riddell, Donnie Tuggle and Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting Monday night in the 3300 block of S College Avenue near Fairway Drive.

Police say one person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Several detectives and between 10-15 officers were on scene after the shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. There were also multiple evidence markers on the ground.

As police investigated, S College Avenue and Ehlinger Driver were blocked off.

No word yet on any suspects or a motive.

KBTX will update this story with information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
Michael Stephens
Itasca ISD superintendent charged in online child sex solicitation sting suspended with pay
File Graphic (KWTX)
Three killed in head-on collision in Falls County after driver attempts to pass vehicle: DPS

Latest News

The Landry and Price family of 5 lost everything in an apartment fire in College Station.
CSFD report: Fire that displaced College Station family started in dryer vent
Oak Grove Power Plant near Franklin
OSHA continues investigation into fatal incident at power plant near Franklin
Bell County food pantries expect higher demand due to SNAP changes
The College Station Police Department has arrested a teen who was caught driving a stolen...
College Station police arrest 16-year-old accused in stolen pickup truck