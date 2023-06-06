Advertise
College Station police arrest 16-year-old accused in stolen pickup truck

Following a brief pursuit the teen was taken into custody and is now facing several charges.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department has arrested a teen who was caught driving a stolen pickup truck in a neighborhood on Monday evening.

The story continues below

The owner of the pickup spotted the vehicle, notified the police, and began following it to Southgate Village Apartments on Luther Street and that’s where officers began the pursuit.

A police spokesman says following a brief chase, the teen ditched the truck and took off running.

Cell phone video sent to KBTX by a witness shows the teen running across a parking lot before he’s tackled by an officer. The suspect was taken into custody and brought to juvenile detention where he’s facing charges for stealing the truck and evading arrest.

