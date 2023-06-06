Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Construction underway for new hotel in Downtown Waco

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The skyline of downtown Waco is ever-changing, and with a new upscale hotel coming to the city, those looking to spend the night in the Heart of Texas will now have one more option to choose from.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on June 5 to celebrate the construction of a second Hyatt Place in Waco.

The project was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but developers say they are thrilled to get started.

”It’s two years behind, but nevertheless, with twists and turns, like I said, we made it through, and we’re here, and we’re breaking ground. We’re excited,” said developer Vipal Patel.

The hotel will be located on Third Street and Mary, behind the popular Ninfa’s restaurant.

Construction is expected to wrap up in the next 18 months, developers said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
Michael Stephens
Itasca ISD superintendent charged in online child sex solicitation sting suspended with pay
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
File Graphic (KWTX)
Three killed in head-on collision in Falls County after driver attempts to pass vehicle: DPS

Latest News

File Photo
Texas lawmakers closed a background check loophole, but many gun measures failed to pass
Police investigating overnight shooting at the Bend Apartments in College Station.
Update: Two people shot at College Station apartment complex
Construction underway for new hotel in Downtown Waco
Starbucks logo.
Starbucks is rolling out its olive oil drink in more major cities