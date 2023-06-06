Construction underway for new hotel in Downtown Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The skyline of downtown Waco is ever-changing, and with a new upscale hotel coming to the city, those looking to spend the night in the Heart of Texas will now have one more option to choose from.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on June 5 to celebrate the construction of a second Hyatt Place in Waco.

The project was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but developers say they are thrilled to get started.

”It’s two years behind, but nevertheless, with twists and turns, like I said, we made it through, and we’re here, and we’re breaking ground. We’re excited,” said developer Vipal Patel.

The hotel will be located on Third Street and Mary, behind the popular Ninfa’s restaurant.

Construction is expected to wrap up in the next 18 months, developers said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.